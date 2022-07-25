Bills Sign G Jordan Simmons

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday they have signed G Jordan Simmons to a contract.

Signed G Jordan Simmons (#61) to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/DMSGXW7O8s — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) July 25, 2022

Buffalo is a little thin on the offensive line to start camp and Simmons will help with that.

Simmons, 28, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2017. He later signed on with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

Simmons returned to Oakland on a futures contract for the 2018 season before being waived and later claimed by the Seahawks. Since then, Simmons has been placed on injured reserve twice due to a knee injury and wound up missing the entire 2019 season.

Seattle declined to tender Simmons in 2020 but ultimately brought him back on a one-year deal. Seattle again declined to tender Simmons as a restricted free agent but re-signed him to the practice squad in 2021. He was signed away by the Raiders shortly afterward.

In 2021, Simmons appeared in five games for the Raiders with no starts.