Update:

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bills signed veteran DT Greg Gaines following his workout on Tuesday.

Per the wire, the Bills hosted veteran DT Greg Gaines, formerly of the Buccaneers, for a tryout on Tuesday.

Gaines, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Gaines was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed with the Buccaneers in 2023. He returned to Tampa Bay on another one-year contract in both 2024 and 2025.

In 2025, Gaines appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 23 tackles and two sacks in four starts.