Bills To Interview Ravens’ Tee Martin & Raiders Assistant Edgar Bennett For OC

According to Jeff Zrebiec, Ravens HC John Harbaugh said the Buffalo Bills will interview Ravens WR coach Tee Martin for their OC vacancy.

Dan Graziano reports the Bills are also interviewing Raiders WR coach Edgar Bennett for the position.

The Bills need to hire an offensive coordinator after the Giants hired Bills OC Brian Daboll as their new HC. Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey is an option to either replace Daboll or follow Daboll to New York.

Martin, 43, began his coaching career as a passing game coordinator at Morehouse College. After two years as a high school coach, Martin returned to college football in 2009 as Mew Mexico’s QB coach.

Martin moved on to become Kentucky’s WR coach for two years before taking the same job with USC in 2012. He was promoted to OC in 2016, which was his title for the next three seasons.

After two years as the assistant head coach at the University of Tennessee in 2019 and 2020, Martin jumped to the NFL as the Ravens WR coach in 2021.

Bennett, 49, played eight seasons in the NFL as a running back. He was hired by the Packers as their RBs coach in 2005 and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator in 2015.

Bennett and the Packers parted ways in 2018 and he was hired by the Raiders as a WR coach.

For his NFL career, Bennett rushed for 3,992 yards on 1,115 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 284 catches for 2,245 yards receiving and another 10 touchdowns.