AFC Notes: Walker Little, Lamar Jackson, Jaguars, Ravens, Steelers

Jaguars

Jaguars OT Walker Little signed a three-year, $40.5 million extension that includes a $6,725,764 signing bonus and $25.944 million fully guaranteed. (OverTheCap)

signed a three-year, $40.5 million extension that includes a $6,725,764 signing bonus and $25.944 million fully guaranteed. (OverTheCap) He’ll earn a $8,500,000 guaranteed base salary in 2025, an $11,000,000 guaranteed salary in 2026, and a non-guaranteed $12,000,000 salary in 2027. He can also earn up to $1,500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $1,600,000 in workout bonuses.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson rushed for just 40 yards prior to their final drive of the game in the loss to the Eagles. Jackson talked about his mother’s displeasure with his lack of running after the game.

“Yes, my momma just told me that,” Jackson said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “She just cussed me out, so I’m mad. We’re going to get after it. I’m not going to lie to you; we’re going to get after it. I can’t wait for this bye [week] to get on. We have the Giants coming up. I’m ready to go. I’m just ready to go.”

“She said there were lanes I should have [taken] and ran, but I was trying to let guys develop routes. We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progressions, but yes, she’s right. I’m sorry for this. I’m just mad, because I feel like we should win these games, and we’re not getting them done.”

Steelers

Steelers’ recently acquired WR Mike Williams hasn’t had any targets over the last three games. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin remains confident that Williams will get more involved and isn’t hitting the “panic button” on the veteran receiver.

“It’s going to happen. It’s simply a matter of time,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “I was really encouraged by the playmaking that he made during the week in preparation for the game. And oftentimes when you’re making plays in preparation, it ultimately shows up in play. And so, I don’t think any of us are pushing the panic button in that regard. I think all of us are just anxiously awaiting what we’re looking at day to day to turn up with a higher level of consistency in stadium in terms of the opportunity.”