Matt Zenitz reports the Steelers are signing UDFA WR Roc Taylor out of Memphis.

Taylor, 22, spent four seasons at Memphis and made 26 starts. He earned First Team All-AAC honors in 2024 and Second Team All-AAC honors in 2023.

In his college career, Taylor appeared in 44 games and caught 163 passes for 2,375 yards and seven touchdowns.