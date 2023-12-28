Bills Waive OL Germain Ifedi

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they’ve waived OL Germain Ifedi.

Ifedi, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago in 2020 and then returned to the Bears on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears in 2021.

From there, Ifedi spent a year with the Falcons before the Lions signed him to a contract this May. He was released in August and later signed by the Bills.

In 2022, Ifedi appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons but did not make a start for them.