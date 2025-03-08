Brandin Cooks Open To Re-Signing With Cowboys

Josina Anderson spoke to impending free agent WR Brandin Cooks, who said he would be open to returning to Dallas next season and is expecting to have a good experience as a first-time free agent.

“I’m expecting a good free agency since this is the first time that I would be a free agent in my career, but I’m also open to returning to Dallas. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to win. I am fully healthy and have nothing to hide (Cooks missed seven games midseason last year with a knee injury before returning).” Cooks told Anderson.

Cooks also spoke about his experience with the Cowboys so far and his relationships with the team.

“I have a good relationship with Dak (Prescott), the Jones family, and CeeDee (Lamb); it’s just one of those things where they have to focus on what they have to get done first, too. I would love to play with the Cowboys; at the same time, they would have to use me right. I don’t think they fully used me to my strengths.”

Cooks, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

In 2024, Cooks appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys and caught 26 passes for 259 yards receiving and three touchdowns.