Brandon Staley Name To Watch For 49ers’ DC Job?

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “some around the league” believe 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan will eventually hire former Chargers HC Brandon Staley as the team’s next defensive coordinator.

Albert Breer previously tossed Staley out as a potential option to replace Steve Wilks.

Should the 49ers stay in-house, Matt Barrows suggested defensive passing game and nickels coach Nick Sorensen.

Staley drew interest from the Dolphins, Packers and Rams for their defensive coordinator jobs, but didn’t land any of them this cycle.

Staley, 41, began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

From there, the Chargers hired Staley as their head coach back in January of 2021. However, the Chargers opted to move on from Staley during the 2023 season.

Throughout his three-year tenure as head coach, Staley coached 47 games for the Chargers with a record of 24-23.