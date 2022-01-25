Bears Finalizing Deal With Chiefs Exec Ryan Poles As Next GM

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are finalizing a deal with Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles to be their next general manager.

Poles was in Chicago today interviewing with the Bears and was scheduled to interview with the Vikings tomorrow, so there was pressure for the team to not let him out of town.

Chicago’s long search for a new GM comes to a close after the team interviewed the most candidates of any team with a vacancy this year, including:

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Finalist)

(Finalist) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Finalist)

(Finalist) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Finalist)

(Finalist) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)

Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Poles, 36, joined the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 2009. He’s risen through the ranks, becoming the director of college scouting in 2017 and adding assistant director of player personnel to his title in 2018.

He was also considered a finalist for the New York Giants general manager job, but they hired Joe Schoen on Friday.