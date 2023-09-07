BREAKING: Bengals Signing Joe Burrow To Record Five-Year, $275M Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals and QB Joe Burrow have reached an agreement on a five-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Burrow will now become the league’s highest-paid player with a salary of $55 million per year.

Burrow, 26, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow is set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option this past March for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Burrow appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 257 yards rushing and five touchdowns.