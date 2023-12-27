BREAKING: Broncos Sitting Russell Wilson, Starting Jarrett Stidham

Update:

Per Adam Schefter, Broncos HC Sean Payton has told the team that backup QB Jarrett Stidham will start in Week 17 against the Chargers.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are strongly considering benching QB Russell Wilson for the final two games of the season.

The move would be prompted by Wilson’s $37 million injury guarantee in 2025. If Wilson were to be seriously hurt in the last two games, it would complicate Denver’s decision if they wanted to move on this offseason.

Wilson has been statistically much better than 2022, but the Broncos offense still hasn’t been performing as well as HC Sean Payton would like. The loss to the Patriots reduced Denver’s playoff chances to a minimal level as well.

Rapoport adds the Broncos would like to take a look at backup QB Jarrett Stidham, who Payton made a point to sign to a solid deal this offseason.

We looked at Denver’s upcoming decision with Wilson this offseason, and this would seem to be an early indicator of which way they’re leaning.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Stidham, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $3,156,112 rookie contract that included a $636,112 signing bonus.

Stidham was traded to the Raiders last year and finished out the season in Las Vegas. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Broncos this past offseason.

In 2022, Stidham appeared in five games for the Raiders and completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 656 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Broncos’ quarterback situation as the news is available.