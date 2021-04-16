Browns Release DT Sheldon Richardson

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson.

This comes just a few days after the Browns signed OLB Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million.

Richardson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $10.054 million rookie contract but the Jets elected to pick up his fifth-year option.

From there, the Jets traded Richardson to the Seahawks for WR Jermaine Kearse and 2018 second-round pick. However, Richardson played out his contract and later signed a one-year contract with the Vikings.

The Browns signed Richardson to a three-year, $36 million contract in 2019.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Richardson will free up $11 of available cap space while creating $1,666,668 in dead money.

In 2020, Richardson appeared in all 16 games for the Browns and recorded 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.