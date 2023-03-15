BREAKING: Buccaneers Finalizing Deal With QB Baker Mayfield

According to Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers are finalizing a deal with QB Baker Mayfield.

Adam Schefter says it’s a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million.

This move has been expected since the weekend. Mayfield has a good shot to win the starting job, though he’ll compete with former second-round QB Kyle Trask, who is currently the only other quarterback on the roster.

Mayfield, 27, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams.

In 2022, Mayfield appeared in seven games for the Panthers and five games for the Rams. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.