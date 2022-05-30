Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Passes Away At Age 25

According to the Twitter account of Eagles WR Jalen Reagor, Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney passed away today at the age of 25. Reagor and Gladney were teammates at Texas Christian University.

According to Pro Football Talk, Gladney’s agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram that Gladney was killed in a car accident on Monday morning in Dallas at around 2:30 in the morning.

The Cardinals had just signed the former first-round pick to a two-year deal back in March and were expecting him to compete for a starting position.

He was signed after being released by the Vikings, following a third-degree domestic violence felony indictment. He was later acquitted of these charges.

Gladney, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $10,991,030 rookie contract that included a $5,553,476 signing bonus but was cut in August of last year.

In 2020, Gladney appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 81 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, and three passes defended.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gladney’s family and friends at this time and we will have more information on Gladney as it becomes available.