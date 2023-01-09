BREAKING: Cardinals Fire HC Kliff Kingsbury

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals have fired HC Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona struggled this whole season, on and off the field, and had Kingsbury not just signed an extension last January, there would not have been much doubt about his status.

The Cardinals will now be back in the market for a new head coach as well as a new general manager, starting clean for 2023.

Kingsbury, 43, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury has led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals coaching search as the news is available.