Colts Give Jonathan Taylor Permission To Seek Trade

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts have given RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade out of Indianapolis.

According to Schefter, other teams are currently weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value.

Stephen Holder reports that the Colts are seeking a first-round pick or package of picks that equates to as much in a potential Taylor trade.

Colts owner Jim Irsay previously said that they would not trade Taylor and expected him to be apart of the team.

However, the Colts have reportedly yet to make Taylor and his representatives a contract offer. Taylor is looking for an extension before the start of the season, but he’s still on the PUP list and has yet to practice.

There should be interest in Taylor around the league, but it’s fair to wonder what a team will be willing to trade on top of paying him a market-value contract that meets his asking price.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.

We’ll have more regarding Taylor as the news is available.