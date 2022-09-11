Dak Prescott Needs Thumb Surgery, Out ‘Several’ Weeks

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott removed himself from Sunday night’s game against the Buccaneers after taking some hits to his right hand.

Prescott was evaluated on the sideline before being taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

After the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that Prescott needs surgery on his thumb and will be out a “several” weeks.

The Cowboys will turn to Cooper Rush in Prescott’s absense.

“We’ll have to have Cooper (Rush) step up. He’ll get all the reps and we’ll go from there,” Jones said.

Prescott, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2021, Prescott appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown.