MRI Confirms Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown Tore ACL, MCL & PCL, 2025 Season In Jeopardy

Per Todd Archer, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown tore the ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee and is scheduled to have surgery this week.

Archer adds that Overshown will require significant recovery time for such a severe injury. Dallas will likely place him on injured reserve in the coming days, but it seems that his 2025 season could be in jeopardy as well.

It’s a tough blow for the second-year linebacker who was in the midst of a breakout year after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL.

Overshown, 24, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He’s tallied 84 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception, and three passes defended.

We will have more news on Overshown as it becomes available and wish him a speedy recovery.