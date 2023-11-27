BREAKING: Panthers Fire HC Frank Reich

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers have fired HC Frank Reich following the Week 12 loss to the Titans.

Panthers owner Dave Tepper was furious after the game and appeared to have reached his breaking point with the 1-10 team.

Reich won’t even make it to the end of his first season after arriving in Carolina with a lot of hope as the first coach hired by the team with a background on offense. Instead, Carolina’s offense has been among the worst in the league with No. 1 overall QB Bryce Young.

Special teams coach Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach, per Ian Rapoport.

Reich, 60, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets, and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts. Indianapolis fired him during the 2022 season and he was hired by the Panthers the following year.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich finished with a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.

He finishes his tenure in Carolina with a 1-10 record.