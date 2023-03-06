Seahawks Re-Signing Geno Smith To Three-Year, $105M Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Seahawks and QB Geno Smith are finalizing a three-year extension worth $105 million that includes $52 million in the first year.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that the franchise tag was unlikely for Smith.

However, Seattle has maintained that they were focused on retaining Smith as their starter.

Smith won Comeback Player of the Year for his play last season.

Smith, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 366 yards and a touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.