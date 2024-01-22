BREAKING: Titans Hiring Bengals OC Brian Callahan As Head Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans are finalizing a deal to hire Bengals OC Brian Callahan as the team’s next head coach.

Callahan was a very popular head-coaching candidate this offseason.

He was a finalist for the Titans, Panthers and Falcons jobs, but it looks like Tennessee was able to step up and get a deal done in the end.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Titans’ job this offseason:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Interview) Panthers OC Thomas Brown (Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interview) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interview)

Callahan, 39, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2023, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 16 in total points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.