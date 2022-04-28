Titans Trading WR A.J. Brown To Eagles

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Titans are trading WR A.J. Brown to the Eagles on Thursday.

According to Dianna Russini, the Titans will receive the No. 18 overall pick and a third-round pick (No. 101 overall) for Brown.

This is a stunner.

Indications were that the Titans were prepared to keep Brown and sign him long-term. However, it appears as though they decided to move him for what they could get during the draft and look to use the picks to fill out their roster and save the cap space.

The Titans are taking Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the No. 18 overall pick.

Brown is a huge addition for the Eagles’ offense. He should be a great fit opposite of DeVonta Smith.

Philadelphia is reportedly signing Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

Brown is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Titans and caught 63 passes for 869 yards receiving and five touchdowns to go along with 10 yards rushing.