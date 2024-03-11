Vikings Signing EDGE Jonathan Greenard To Four-Year, $76M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media is reporting that the Vikings are set to sign Texans free agent EDGE Jonathan Greenard to a contract.

According to Adam Schefter, Greenard is signing a four-year, $76 million contract with $42 million guaranteed.

The addition of Greenard likely means Danielle Hunter won’t be back in Minnesota.

Greenard was a highly productive edge rusher for the Texans last year and among the best available players in this year’s free agent class.

Greenard, 26, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors last season before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard played out the final year of his four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus.

In 2023, Greenard appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 52 tackles, 12.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.

