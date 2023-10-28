Brock Purdy Clears Concussion Protocol, Starting Against Bengals

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that QB Brock Purdy has cleared the concussion protocol and will start against the Bengals on Sunday.

Indications were that Purdy was trending towards starting, but the 49ers had Sam Darnold prepared to fill in if need be.

Purdy, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

In 2023, Purdy has appeared in seven games and completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,668 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 50 yards and two touchdowns.