Brock Purdy Likely To Make At Least $55M Per Year In New Deal?

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, some have pointed out that 49ers QB Brock Purdy could command a salary of around $55 million this offseason.

It could wind up being a similar deal to that of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who was a former first-overall draft pick the year before Purdy was drafted as the last pick.

Graziano mentions that Purdy’s 70.1 QBR is the league’s fourth-highest over the past three years, behind only Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jayden Daniels.

One positive for the 49ers is that they have leverage in their ability to franchise-tag Purdy in both 2026 and 2027. He is currently earning around $5.2 million for 2025 which could see him want to get a deal done at a number closer to what San Francisco may be willing to offer him.

Graziano notes that if he wants to push things out further, he may wind up getting to that $55 million per season mark, as the 49ers have not been shy about paying some of their top stars such as DE Nick Bosa and WR Brandon Aiyuk.

In the latest episode of The Athletic Football Show, Dianna Russini and Robert Mays discussed Purdy’s impending contract negotiations this offseason. When asked what she thinks San Francisco is comfortable paying, Russini said she expects Purdy to settle for $55-60 million.

“Yeah, I think that’s going to be the number that they wind up sitting at. I think the agent is going to try to get more but they’ll wind up settling in that area,” Russini said.

Russini added she doesn’t think Purdy will demand to reset the market at quarterback and become the league’s highest-paid player.

“Let’s make it clear though, I don’t think Brock Purdy’s sitting there going, ‘I’m demanding I want to be the highest-paid quarterback.’ I think for Brock Purdy if it was up to him he’d probably make a little bit more than he is now as long as he can drive his Toyota. I don’t think this is the type of player that’s in this to be the richest man in football. I think he just wants to be paid what he’s worth and continue to try to improve it and get them a Super Bowl.”

Although Russini mentions people around the league are unsure if a deal will get done, she reports “both sides are very committed” to finalizing a contract ahead of training camp to keep Purdy in San Francisco.

“I think there are some concerns from some people that this isn’t going to get done. And I don’t know if that’s because they’re not sure what that number is going to be or perhaps maybe the 49ers want to flirt with Kirk Cousins. But from everything I know, both sides are very committed to getting this deal done. I think they’re going to begin working on this very soon. This isn’t something they’re going to be pushing off or that we’re going to be discussing during training camp. I think this is something that they’re both in line with. Let’s get the ball rolling on this and figure out where we are going to land on a number. ‘Is Brock Purdy going to reset the market?’, is the question. Is that the (Dak) number his agent’s going to ask for? And is that going to be a number that the 49ers (are) going to be willing to pay?”

Russini also wonders how collaborative Purdy and his representation will be on keeping the 49ers’ roster together.

“Now my concern or question for how this is going to work out is, ‘how much are they going to be willing to sort of work together so they can keep this roster?’ We’ve seen quarterbacks in the past give not a team-friendly deal, but something fair for the 49ers to have some movement.”

Last month, GM John Lynch said there is no question about Purdy being their franchise quarterback.

“What we know about Brock is that he’s our guy,” Lynch said.

Kyle Shanahan reiterated their belief in Purdy, saying Purdy will remain their quarterback while he’s San Francisco’s head coach.

“I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I’m here. Brock’s been a stud. He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of confidence in just as a human, but it starts with what he’s done on the field these last two and a half years. We’re capable of winning the Super Bowl with him. He just almost did and I know he’s capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future,” Shanahan said.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Purdy as it becomes available.