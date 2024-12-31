Brock Purdy Likely To Miss Week 18 But Avoided Major Elbow Injury

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy avoided a major elbow injury in Monday night’s loss to the Lions, per Matt Maiocco.

Shanahan says Purdy has some inflammation in the nerves in his elbow after taking a hit but it isn’t expected to be a long-term issue. Still, he is unlikely to play in Week 18 against the Cardinals.

The former Mr. Irrelevant is in line for a huge raise from the 49ers this offseason, and those negotiations shouldn’t be complicated by any injury concerns.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.