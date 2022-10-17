Broncos Activating S Justin Simmons For Monday Night Football

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are expected to activate S Justin Simmons in time for him to play Monday night against the Chargers.

Simmons was designated to return from injured reserve last week and has missed Denver’s past four games.

Simmons, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He is set to make base salaries of $15.1 million and $14.4 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Simmons has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded nine total tackles and a fumble recovery.