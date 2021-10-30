Broncos Announce Four Roster Moves

Tom Pelissero reports that the Broncos are activating WR Jerry Jeudy from injured reserve and he is likely to return this Sunday against Washington.

Mike Klis reports that the team is also activating TE Albert Okwuegbunam and LB Jonas Griffith from injured reserve as well. Another move will see the team elevate LB Barrington Wade for their matchup with Washington.

Jeudy, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included a $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in 2023.

In 2021, Jeudy has appeared in one game for the Broncos and caught six passes for 72 yards.