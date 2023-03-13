BREAKING: Broncos Signing RT Mike McGlinchey To Five-Year, $87.5M Deal

According to Dianna Russini, updating a report from minutes ago, the Denver Broncos are expected to sign 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey.

He’s one of the top free agents available and had also come up as a top target for the Bears.

However, it looks like the Broncos swooped in to land a new starting right tackle.

According to Ian Rapoport, McGlinchey is signing a five-year deal worth $87.5 million and $50 million guaranteed. That works out to $17.5 million a year, a strong amount for the veteran tackle.

McGlinchey, 28, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.

San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. He’s now in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, McGlinchey appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and made 17 starts at right tackle.

