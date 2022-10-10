Broncos Announce Six Roster Moves, Including Placing LT Garett Bolles & CB Ronald Darby On IR

The Denver Broncos announced six roster moves on Monday, including placing LT Garett Bolles and CB Ronald Darby on injured reserve.

We've promoted WR Kendall Hinton to the active roster and placed LT Garett Bolles, CB Ronald Darby and LS Jacob Bobenmoyer on IR. 📰 » https://t.co/YBgnXIxIyP pic.twitter.com/QlM6Lkrhlw — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 10, 2022

Broncos LS Jacob Bobenmoyer also went to injured reserve. The Broncos filled one of their open roster spots by promoting WR Kendall Hinton from the practice squad and also swapped in LB Harvey Langi for TE Dominique Dafney on the practice squad.

Bolles, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11,031,904 rookie contract and was making a base salary of $1,969,351 in 2020 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension.

Bolles will make base salaries of $17 million and $13.75 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Bolles appeared in five games for the Broncos and made five starts at left tackle.

Darby, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed last year.

In 2022, Darby appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 14 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.