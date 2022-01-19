Broncos Complete Interview With Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon For HC Position

The Denver Broncos announced they interviewed Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for their head coach vacancy.

We’ve completed our interview with Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon for our head coaching position. 📰 » https://t.co/ni1gUxr4sd pic.twitter.com/LtPGDh6UjQ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 20, 2022

The full list of Broncos HC interviews now includes:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Gannon, 39, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 10 in fewest yards allowed, No. 18 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.