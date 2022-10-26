Broncos Designate OL Tom Compton To Return

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are designating OL Tom Compton to return from the PUP list now that he has recovered from back surgery.
Compton, 32, is a former sixth-round pick out of South Dakota by Washington back in 2012. Compton spent four years in Washington before signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2016.
Compton spent a year with the Bears and Vikings before the Jets signed him for the 2019 season. The 49ers had signed Compton to a one-year, $3 million deal in 2020 but later restructured it.
The 49ers re-signed Compton to a one-year deal last year before joining the Broncos this past March.
In 2021, Compton appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and started seven games.
