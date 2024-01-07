Broncos Expected To Retain GM George Paton

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Broncos GM George Paton should be viewed as secure heading into Black Monday.

Other reports have indicated Paton faced some uncertainty, as Broncos HC Sean Payton is the top decision-maker in the organization and did not hire Paton. In fact, Payton was hired because of a pair of high-profile whiffs by Paton, including hiring HC Nathaniel Hackett and trading for QB Russell Wilson in 2022.

However, Rapoport and Pelissero say Paton is viewed as safe internally because of his strong working relationship with Payton and his talent evaluation skills.

Paton, 53, got his start in the NFL as a scout with the Bears in the late 1990s before moving up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2000. Paton worked with the Dolphins for six years as their director of pro personnel before joining the Vikings in 2007.

The Broncos hired Paton as their GM in 2021.

In three years under Paton, the Broncos have a record of 20-30 with no playoff appearances.