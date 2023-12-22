Broncos Hosted Eight Players For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos worked out eight players on Friday including QB Anthony Brown.

The full list includes:

QB Anthony Brown WR Samuel Emilus DB Evan Holm DL Mustafa Johnson LB Jonathan Jones WR Kian Schaffer-Baker CB Darius Williams LB Josh Woods

Brown, 25, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon. He went undrafted out of Oregon this past April.

Brown later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. He was promoted a couple of times later in the season.

Brown was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad this year.

In 2022, Brown appeared in two games with one start for the Ravens and completed 22 of 49 pass attempts (44.9 percent) for 302 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.