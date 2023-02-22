Broncos Interviewing Matt Patricia For Defensive Coordinator Role

The Denver Broncos are interviewing Patriots senior assistant Matt Patricia for their defensive coordinator role, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph are also top candidates for the position.

Patricia, 48, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Patriots back in 2004. He held a number of positions during his 14 years in New England including assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, and safeties coach before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.

The Lions hired Patricia as their head coach in February of 2018. He lasted just over two years in Detroit before fired during the 2020 season.

From there, Patricia returned to the Patriots as a senior football advisor for the 2021 season.

During his three years as Lions’ head coach, Patricia led the team to a record of 13-19-1 (31.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.