Broncos Make Several Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos announced several roster moves on Sunday for Week 10’s game.

The full list includes:

Broncos placed LB Pita Taumoepenu on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Broncos activated CB Essang Bassey from the PUP list.

from the PUP list. Broncos elevated RB Damarea Crockett, ILB Curtis Robinson , OL Quinn Bailey and OL Drew Himmelman .

ILB , OL and OL . Broncos placed CB Duke Dawson on the practice squad injured list.

on the practice squad injured list. Broncos signed QB Danny Etling to their practice squad.

Taumoepenu, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The 49ers re-signed him to their practice squad before promoting him towards the end of the season. However, he was cut loose in 2019 and claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals.

Taumoepenu joined the Seahawks during the season and returned to Seattle on a futures contract for 2020. He was waived after the draft, rejoined the team during camp, and was waived again before the season.

He had a stint on the Falcons practice squad to close out the season before joining the Broncos practice squad.

In 2021, Taumoepenu has appeared in three games for the Broncos and recorded no statistics.