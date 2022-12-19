Broncos Make Two Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos placed LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve Monday, ending his 2022 season.

Denver filled the open spot on the roster by promoting OT Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.

Allen, 27, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,594,576 contract that included a $74,576 signing bonus, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Allen was added to the Rams’ practice squad before Jacksonville signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2019 season. He remained with the Jaguars through the 2021 season.

The Browns signed Allen to a one-year back in June. He was cut coming out of the preseason and was later signed to the Broncos active roster in November.

In 2022, Allen appeared in six games for the Browns and Broncos and recorded two total tackles.