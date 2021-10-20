Broncos Not Involved In Any Potential Trade For Tua Tagovailoa

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are not involved in any potential trade for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The Texans and Dolphins appear to be nearing a trade involving Deshaun Watson as soon as this week, which would obviously curtail Tagovailoa’s future in Miami.

That along with a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson saying another team’s involvement in another potential trade not involving Watson is impacting the situation has led to a lot of speculation about a trade involving Tagovailoa.

Klis, however, says Denver is not in the mix for either quarterback.

Tagovailoa, 23, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Tagovailoa has started three games and completed 50-78 pass attempts (64.1 percent) for 544 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed seven times for 23 yards and a touchdown.