Broncos Officially Cut 25 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Denver Broncos officially reduced their roster down to the 53 player limit on Tuesday. 

Broncos Helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. T Quinn Bailey
  2. TE Shaun Beyer
  3. WR Tyrie Cleveland
  4. RB Damarea Crockett
  5. TE Austin Fort
  6. T Drew Himmelman
  7. WR Kendall Hinton
  8. NT Isaiah Mack
  9. DB Trey Marshall
  10. DB Mac McCain
  11. DB Parnell Motley
  12. WR De’Mornay Pierson-El
  13. RB Adam Prentice
  14. LB Curtis Robinson
  15. QB Brett Rypien
  16. G Austin Schlottmann
  17. RB Stevie Scott
  18. DB Saivion Smith
  19. DE Marquiss Spencer
  20. LB Derrek Tuszka
  21. LB Barrington Wade
  22. WR Seth Williams
  23. OT Cameron Fleming
  24. DB Nate Hairston
  25. DT Shamar Stephen

Other roster moves include:

  1. DB Essang Bassey and DB Duke Dawson – PUP list

Fleming, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal and he returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement. 

The Cowboys elected to not pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however. Fleming later signed a one-year deal with the Giants. 

In 2020, Fleming appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and made 16 starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 69 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

