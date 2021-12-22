Broncos Officially Make Three Roster Moves

The Broncos activated OLB Malik Reed from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday and designated OT Calvin Anderson and OLB Andre Mintze to return from the injured reserve.

We've activated OLB Malik Reed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and designated T Calvin Anderson and OLB Andre Mintze for return from IR. 📰 » https://t.co/sd9ZqBbDN2 pic.twitter.com/lHA0hXMS4w — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2021

This opens a 21-day window for Anderson and Mintze to practice before being activated.

Anderson, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. However, New England waived him after just a couple of weeks and he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets waived Anderson coming out of the preseason and he signed to the practice squad. However, the Broncos signed him away to their roster after a month.

Denver re-signed Anderson as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Anderson has appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and made three starts at left tackle.

Reed, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada back in 2019. He’s in the final year of a three-year, $1.755 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season.

In 2021, Reed has appeared in 11 games and recorded 36 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.