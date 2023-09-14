Broncos OLB Frank Clark Expected To Miss A Few Weeks With Hip Injury

Broncos OLB Frank Clark injured his hip in Wednesday’s practice and is expected to miss a few weeks, according to Ian Rapoport.

Clark’s injury is not considered to be serious, but he is week-to-week at this time.

Clark, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.

Back in 2021, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million, but the Chiefs opted to move on after the 2022 season.

From there, Clark signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this past offseason.

In 2022, Clark appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one pass deflection and a safety.

In 2023, Clark has appeared in one game for the Broncos and made two tackles.