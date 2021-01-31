Broncos, Panthers & Bears Were Offering More Than First-Round For Matthew Stafford

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos, Panthers and Bears all offered the Lions more than a first-round pick for QB Matthew Stafford before Detroit agreed to send him to the Rams for a package of picks and QB Jared Goff.

Beyond that, the Colts, 49ers and Patriots also inquired about a potential deal for the veteran quarterback. However, Rapoport says Stafford preferred to be in Los Angeles and playing for the Rams.

Washington was reportedly in the mix as well with a serious offer, according to reports from Saturday.

It remains to be seen where these teams will good in terms of addressing their quarterback position from here.

The draft should offer solutions for some teams and there could be fallout from there, but the free agent pool isn’t all that deep in terms of starting options. As of now, Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, Mitch Trubisky, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett represent the best available options come March.

Deshaun Watson could still force a trade out of Houston, which might lead to other quarterbacks being available.

Stafford, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

In 2020, Stafford appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 112 yards.