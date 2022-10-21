Broncos Place LB Aaron Patrick On Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos officially placed LB Aaron Patrick on injured reserve Friday with a torn ACL, per Aaron Wilson.

Patrick, 25, went undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in 2020. He signed on with the Jaguars practice squad late in the season and returned on a futures deal for 2021.

Jacksonville waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and brought him back to the practice squad. However, the Broncos signed him away to their active roster.

In 2022, Patrick appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded three total tackles.