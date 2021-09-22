Broncos Place OLB Bradley Chubb On IR, Promote RB Damarea Crockett

The Denver Broncos announced that they have placed OLB Bradley Chubb on the injured reserve and promoted RB Damarea Crockett from the practice squad in a corresponding roster move.

Denver also signed OLB Pita Taumoepenu to their practice squad.

We've signed LB Micah Kiser off the Rams' practice squad & promoted RB Damarea Crockett to the active roster. We also placed OLB Bradley Chubb on IR. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 22, 2021

The organization announced that Chubb was set to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his ankle today, but the hope is that he can return this season.

It’s worth mentioning that Chubb underwent ankle surgery during the offseason and missed the final two games of the 2020 regular season with an ankle issue.

Chubb, 25, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos recently decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost the Broncos $12.716 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Chubb has appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.