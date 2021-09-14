Broncos Placing CB Ronald Darby On IR, Promoting CB Nate Hairston

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are placing CB Ronald Darby on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are promoting CB Nate Hairston to their active roster on Tuesday and signing CB Rojesterman Farris to their practice squad.

Darby, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles last year on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington last year.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed this past March.

In 2021, Darby has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded six tackles, no interceptions and one pass deflection.

Hairston, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when he was traded to the Jets in 2019.

The Jets re-signed Hairston in September of last year but cut him loose after a month. He had a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad before the Broncos signed him to their active roster late last season.

Hairston has been on and off of the Broncos’ roster ever since.

In 2020, Hairston appeared in five games for the Jets and Broncos, recording six tackles and no interceptions.