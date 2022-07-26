Broncos Placing OLB Randy Gregory On PUP List

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are placing OLB Randy Gregory on the physically unable to perform list.

He is currently doing well rehabbing his shoulder injury and is expected to be ready for Week 1.

Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed with Denver instead.

In 2021, Gregory appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 19 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception, and one pass deflection.