Broncos Re-Signing DL DeShawn Williams

The Denver Broncos are re-signing DL DeShawn Williams to a one-year deal, according to Ryan O’Halloran.

Williams, 29, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2015. He spent over two years in Cincinnati before signing a futures contract with the Broncos.

Unfortunately, Denver waived Williams coming out of the preseason. He had brief stints with the Dolphins and Colts before returning to the Broncos in 2019.

Williams has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and recorded 39 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections.