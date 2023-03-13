Broncos Re-Signing LB Alex Singleton To Three-Year, $18M Extension

The Denver Broncos are re-signing LB Alex Singleton to a three-year, $18 million deal with $9 million guaranteed, according to Jordan Schultz.

Singleton, 29, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings before joining the Calgary Stampeders for the 2016 season.

The Eagles signed Singleton to a futures contract back in 2019 and spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on and off of their active roster. Philadelphia declined to tender Singleton a qualifying offer at the end of 2021 and he wound signed a one-year deal with the Broncos.

In 2022, Alex Singleton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 160 tackles, including six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.