Broncos Re-Signing S P.J. Locke To Two-Year, $7M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are re-signing S P.J. Locke to a two-year, $7 million contract.

According to Rapoport, Locke’s new deal can top out at $9 million with incentives.

The Broncos opted to move on from Justin Simmons this past week and it looks like Locke will be part of the solidifying the safety position from here.

Locke, 27, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. He was waived by the Steelers coming out of the preseason, however.

Locke caught on with the Broncos practice squad later in the season and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2020 season. He was waived coming out of camp and later signed to the practice squad.

Locke has spent time on and off the team’s active roster and practice squad. Denver re-signed him to an exclusive rights deal last year.

In 2023, Locke appeared in 12 games for the Broncos and recorded 53 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, a interception and five pass defenses.