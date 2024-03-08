Broncos Release TE Chris Manhertz

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Denver Broncos released TE Chris Manhertz on Friday.

By releasing Manhertz, the Broncos will save $2.12 million in cap space while creating $1.25 million in dead cap for 2024, according to Over The Cap.

Manhertz, 30, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Canisius back in 2016. After one year in Buffalo, Manhertz signed on with the Saints during the preseason and later returned to New Orleans on a future/reserve contract.

The Saints waived him back in 2017 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Panthers. Manhertz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a two-year deal with Carolina.

From there, Manhertz joined the Jaguars on a two-year, $7.25 million deal in 2021. He then signed a two-year, $6 million contract in March last offseason with Denver.

In 2023, Manhertz appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught two passes for 16 yards receiving and a touchdown.